Is Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14247.82, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has a large market cap size. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Skyworks Solutions, Inc., is 2242.75, and so far today it has a volume of 1121897. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is 1.30%.

To help you determine whether Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.8 and forward P/E is 10.93. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a value for PEG of 0.99. P/S ratio is 4.33 and the P/B ratio is 4.01. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 13.15 and 20.37 respectively.

At the current price Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is trading at, 74.48 (-2.72% today), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.46%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 20.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.17, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.15% after growing 26.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 11.20%, and -5.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 186.1, and the number of shares float is 184.78. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 87.60%. The float short is 6.12%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.04. Management has seen a return on assets of 25.40%, and also a return on investment of 25.80%.

The ability for Skyworks Solutions, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 9.5, and quick ratio is 7.5. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a gross margin of 50.60%, with its operating margin at 34.00%, and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a profit margin of 30.30%.

The 52 week high is -9.14%, with 38.32% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.87% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.37%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.