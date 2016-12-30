Is SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10770.65, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has a large market cap size. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/15/1997. SL Green Realty Corp. is in the REIT – Retail industry and Financial sector. Average volume for SL Green Realty Corp., is 910.56, and so far today it has a volume of 405588. Performance year to date since the 8/15/1997 is -4.95%.

To help you determine whether SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 36.24 and forward P/E is 59.38. PEG perhaps more useful shows that SL Green Realty Corp. has a value for PEG of 8.43. P/S ratio is 5.62 and the P/B ratio is 1.49. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 26.54 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is trading at, 107.39 (2.18% today), SL Green Realty Corp. has a dividend yield of 2.95%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 99.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.9, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -14.08% after growing -24.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -79.10%, and -3.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 102.48, and the number of shares float is 100.51. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.53%, and institutional ownership is at 95.00%. The float short is 4.79%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.60%, and also a return on investment of 2.30%.

The ability for SL Green Realty Corp., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.91 and total debt/equity is 0.91. In terms of margins, SL Green Realty Corp. has a gross margin of 69.10%, with its operating margin at 19.20%, and SL Green Realty Corp. has a profit margin of 15.30%.

The 52 week high is -10.39%, with 36.96% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.73% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.02%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.