Is Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13003.24, Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has a large market cap size. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/16/1999. Smith & Nephew plc is in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Smith & Nephew plc, is 577.86, and so far today it has a volume of 195245. Performance year to date since the 11/16/1999 is -14.27%.

To help you determine whether Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 37.73 and forward P/E is 16.42. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Smith & Nephew plc has a value for PEG of 6.86. P/S ratio is 2.77 and the P/B ratio is 3.4. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) is trading at, 30.06 (0.33% today), Smith & Nephew plc has a dividend yield of 1.64%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.79, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.28% after growing -18.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.30%, and 1.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 434.02, and the number of shares float is 434.02. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 6.00%. The float short is 0.38%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.86. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 8.80%.

The ability for Smith & Nephew plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Smith & Nephew plc has a gross margin of 74.20%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Smith & Nephew plc has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -15.20%, with 11.46% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.78% and the 200 day simple moving average is -6.35%.

