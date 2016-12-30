Is Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 35525.02, Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has a large market cap size. Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/26/1974. Sony Corporation is in the Electronic Equipment industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Sony Corporation, is 918.93, and so far today it has a volume of 193274. Performance year to date since the 7/26/1974 is 14.38%.

To help you determine whether Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 76.08 and forward P/E is 14.89. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Sony Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.64. P/S ratio is 0.54 and the P/B ratio is 1.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.88 and 11.56 respectively.

At the current price Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) is trading at, 27.94 (-0.75% today), Sony Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.64%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 43.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.37, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 293.75% after growing 203.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -85.60%, and -10.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1261.99, and the number of shares float is 1002.98. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 6.80%. The float short is 0.22%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.39. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.30%, and also a return on investment of 5.80%.

The ability for Sony Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.28 and total debt/equity is 0.46. In terms of margins, Sony Corporation has a gross margin of 36.80%, with its operating margin at 2.70%, and Sony Corporation has a profit margin of 0.80%.

The 52 week high is -18.23%, with 40.40% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -6.32% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.50%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.