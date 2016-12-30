Is Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 24705.7, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has a large market cap size. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/5/1996. Southern Copper Corporation is in the Copper industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Southern Copper Corporation, is 1160, and so far today it has a volume of 342461. Performance year to date since the 1/5/1996 is 23.45%.

To help you determine whether Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 37.29 and forward P/E is 21.85. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Southern Copper Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.89. P/S ratio is 4.72 and the P/B ratio is 4.35. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 40.35 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is trading at, 32.01 (-0.06% today), Southern Copper Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.62%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 19.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.86, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 35.49% after growing -42.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 105.80%, and 23.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 771.33, and the number of shares float is 82.45. The senior management bring insider ownership to 86.52%, and institutional ownership is at 5.80%. The float short is 10.55%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.5. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.20%, and also a return on investment of 8.50%.

The ability for Southern Copper Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.7, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.05 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Southern Copper Corporation has a gross margin of 39.30%, with its operating margin at 24.50%, and Southern Copper Corporation has a profit margin of 12.70%.

The 52 week high is -8.57%, with 49.54% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.09%.

