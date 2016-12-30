Is Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 31023.6, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has a large market cap size. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1980. Southwest Airlines Co. is in the Regional Airlines industry and Services sector. Average volume for Southwest Airlines Co., is 7449.28, and so far today it has a volume of 1187256. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1980 is 17.64%.

To help you determine whether Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.27 and forward P/E is 13.81. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Southwest Airlines Co. has a value for PEG of 1.24. P/S ratio is 1.53 and the P/B ratio is 3.86. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9 and 21.91 respectively.

At the current price Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is trading at, 49.74 (-0.92% today), Southwest Airlines Co. has a dividend yield of 0.80%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 9.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.52, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -0.71% after growing 99.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -29.50%, and -3.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 618, and the number of shares float is 614.13. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 76.50%. The float short is 1.66%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.36. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.10%, and also a return on investment of 26.30%.

The ability for Southwest Airlines Co., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.31 and total debt/equity is 0.43. In terms of margins, Southwest Airlines Co. has a gross margin of 75.80%, with its operating margin at 19.40%, and Southwest Airlines Co. has a profit margin of 11.10%.

The 52 week high is -3.06%, with 47.80% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.57% and the 200 day simple moving average is 19.03%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.