Is S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 28316.8, S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has a large market cap size. S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. S&P Global, Inc. is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for S&P Global, Inc., is 1416.89, and so far today it has a volume of 316872. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is 11.65%.

To help you determine whether S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.96 and forward P/E is 18.62. PEG perhaps more useful shows that S&P Global, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.33. P/S ratio is 5.02 and the P/B ratio is 61.71. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 23.31 respectively.

At the current price S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is trading at, 107.84 (-0.71% today), S&P Global, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.33%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 20.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.75% after growing 490.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 266.10%, and 8.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 260.72, and the number of shares float is 257.88. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 89.00%. The float short is 1.89%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.44. Management has seen a return on assets of 21.70%, and also a return on investment of 36.00%.

The ability for S&P Global, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 7.71 and total debt/equity is 8.58. In terms of margins, S&P Global, Inc. has a gross margin of 67.70%, with its operating margin at 52.10%, and S&P Global, Inc. has a profit margin of 32.20%.

The 52 week high is -15.76%, with 39.13% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -9.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.