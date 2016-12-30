Is Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 28963.47, Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) has a large market cap size. Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE: SE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/3/2007. Spectra Energy Corp is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Spectra Energy Corp, is 3508.06, and so far today it has a volume of 759040. Performance year to date since the 1/3/2007 is 80.39%.

To help you determine whether Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 92.49 and forward P/E is 30.56. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Spectra Energy Corp has a value for PEG of 9.48. P/S ratio is 5.87 and the P/B ratio is 3.86. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 61.62 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) is trading at, 41.01 (-0.36% today), Spectra Energy Corp has a dividend yield of 3.94%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 354.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.45, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 17.44% after growing -81.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.10%, and -2.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 703.68, and the number of shares float is 699.37. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 69.50%. The float short is 2.08%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.15. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 6.00%.

The ability for Spectra Energy Corp, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.5, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 1.75 and total debt/equity is 2.04. In terms of margins, Spectra Energy Corp has a gross margin of 87.70%, with its operating margin at 26.00%, and Spectra Energy Corp has a profit margin of 6.40%.

The 52 week high is -5.88%, with 84.75% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.34% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.22%.

