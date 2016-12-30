Is Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14161.88, Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) has a large market cap size. Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/26/2007. Spectra Energy Partners, LP is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Spectra Energy Partners, LP, is 473.94, and so far today it has a volume of 132187. Performance year to date since the 7/26/2007 is 1.23%.

To help you determine whether Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.35 and forward P/E is 13.29. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Spectra Energy Partners, LP has a value for PEG of 2.92. P/S ratio is 5.66 and the P/B ratio is 1.2. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 38.8 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) is trading at, 45.6 (0.22% today), Spectra Energy Partners, LP has a dividend yield of 5.96%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 87.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.97, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.56% after growing 16.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -24.70%, and 2.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 311.25, and the number of shares float is 91.99. The senior management bring insider ownership to 81.04%, and institutional ownership is at 19.30%. The float short is 1.71%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.32. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.40%, and also a return on investment of 7.40%.

The ability for Spectra Energy Partners, LP, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.3, and quick ratio is 0.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.47 and total debt/equity is 0.61. In terms of margins, Spectra Energy Partners, LP has a gross margin of 68.00%, with its operating margin at 49.10%, and Spectra Energy Partners, LP has a profit margin of 34.90%.

The 52 week high is -5.54%, with 22.41% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.32%.

