Is St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22771.51, St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ) has a large market cap size. St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE: STJ) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/7/1989. St. Jude Medical, Inc. is in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for St. Jude Medical, Inc., is 2389.52, and so far today it has a volume of 2873113. Performance year to date since the 12/7/1989 is 31.02%.

To help you determine whether St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 34.97 and forward P/E is 18.17. PEG perhaps more useful shows that St. Jude Medical, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.14. P/S ratio is 3.82 and the P/B ratio is 5.08. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 57.8 and 45.45 respectively.

At the current price St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ) is trading at, 80.14 (0.39% today), St. Jude Medical, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.55%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 52.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.28, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.47% after growing -11.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.70%, and 11.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 285.25, and the number of shares float is 277.9. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.50%, and institutional ownership is at 84.10%. The float short is 2.94%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.42. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.20%, and also a return on investment of 9.30%.

The ability for St. Jude Medical, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 1.2 and total debt/equity is 1.29. In terms of margins, St. Jude Medical, Inc. has a gross margin of 66.80%, with its operating margin at 15.50%, and St. Jude Medical, Inc. has a profit margin of 11.00%.

The 52 week high is -4.22%, with 66.38% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.01% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.89%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.