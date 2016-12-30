Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17234.14, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has a large market cap size. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., is 1096.87, and so far today it has a volume of 204644. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is 10.17%.

To help you determine whether Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.51 and forward P/E is 16.49. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.77. P/S ratio is 1.52 and the P/B ratio is 2.78. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 40.96 and 21.53 respectively.

At the current price Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is trading at, 114.72 (-0.45% today), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.01%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 33.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.58, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.69% after growing 10.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.30%, and 1.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 149.55, and the number of shares float is 149.34. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 86.40%. The float short is 1.86%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.53. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.30%, and also a return on investment of 11.10%.

The ability for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.63 and total debt/equity is 0.65. In terms of margins, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a gross margin of 37.10%, with its operating margin at 12.50%, and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a profit margin of 8.60%.

The 52 week high is -9.03%, with 31.94% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.02% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.59%.

