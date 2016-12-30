Is Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 82111.74, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has a large market cap size. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/26/1992. Starbucks Corporation is in the Specialty Eateries industry and Services sector. Average volume for Starbucks Corporation, is 8808.01, and so far today it has a volume of 3407060. Performance year to date since the 6/26/1992 is -4.78%.

To help you determine whether Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 29.7 and forward P/E is 22.79. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Starbucks Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.89. P/S ratio is 3.85 and the P/B ratio is 14.01. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 36.28 and 41.96 respectively.

At the current price Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is trading at, 55.58 (-1.31% today), Starbucks Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.78%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 44.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.9, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.58% after growing 4.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 25.00%, and 16.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1457.95, and the number of shares float is 1412.48. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.00%, and institutional ownership is at 69.50%. The float short is 1.00%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.6. Management has seen a return on assets of 21.00%, and also a return on investment of 29.40%.

The ability for Starbucks Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.54 and total debt/equity is 0.61. In terms of margins, Starbucks Corporation has a gross margin of 60.10%, with its operating margin at 19.60%, and Starbucks Corporation has a profit margin of 13.20%.

The 52 week high is -8.77%, with 9.84% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.45% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.54%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.