Is State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 30073.84, State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has a large market cap size. State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/9/1986. State Street Corporation is in the Asset Management industry and Financial sector. Average volume for State Street Corporation, is 2067.72, and so far today it has a volume of 530779. Performance year to date since the 7/9/1986 is 19.14%.

To help you determine whether State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.98 and forward P/E is 13.4. PEG perhaps more useful shows that State Street Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.09. P/S ratio is 12 and the P/B ratio is 1.59. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.26 and 2.97 respectively.

At the current price State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is trading at, 77.77 (0.14% today), State Street Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.96%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 28.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.86, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.78% after growing -1.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -1.40%, and 6.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 387.25, and the number of shares float is 382.08. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 90.80%. The float short is 1.37%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.52. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.80%, and also a return on investment of 4.80%.

The ability for State Street Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.62 and total debt/equity is 0.93. In terms of margins, State Street Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 82.30%, and State Street Corporation has a profit margin of 77.70%.

The 52 week high is -5.05%, with 56.07% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.88% and the 200 day simple moving average is 18.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.