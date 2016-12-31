Is Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 59938.37, Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) has a large market cap size. Statoil ASA (NYSE: STO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/18/2001. Statoil ASA is in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Statoil ASA, is 2336.8, and so far today it has a volume of 569142. Performance year to date since the 6/18/2001 is 39.33%.

To help you determine whether Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 15.88. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Statoil ASA has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.31 and the P/B ratio is 1.47. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.47 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) is trading at, 18.26 (-0.60% today), Statoil ASA has a dividend yield of 4.79%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.36, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 386.13% after growing -204.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -23.40%, and -11.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3262.84, and the number of shares float is 1085.38. The senior management bring insider ownership to 67.30%, and institutional ownership is at 5.20%. The float short is 0.74%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.42. Management has seen a return on assets of -1.20%, and also a return on investment of -4.10%.

The ability for Statoil ASA, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.71 and total debt/equity is 0.83. In terms of margins, Statoil ASA has a gross margin of 53.70%, with its operating margin at 4.60%, and Statoil ASA has a profit margin of -3.00%.

The 52 week high is -1.99%, with 77.54% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.95% and the 200 day simple moving average is 12.91%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.