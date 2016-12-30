Is STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10040.11, STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) has a large market cap size. STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/8/1994. STMicroelectronics NV is in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and Technology sector. Average volume for STMicroelectronics NV, is 2790.01, and so far today it has a volume of 1800296. Performance year to date since the 12/8/1994 is 75.59%.

To help you determine whether STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 180.97 and forward P/E is 21.01. PEG perhaps more useful shows that STMicroelectronics NV has a value for PEG of 3.69. P/S ratio is 1.48 and the P/B ratio is 2.17. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.98 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) is trading at, 11.28 (0.58% today), STMicroelectronics NV has a dividend yield of 2.14%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 420.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.06, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 115.32% after growing -18.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -21.60%, and 1.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 894.84, and the number of shares float is 647.42. The senior management bring insider ownership to 28.40%, and institutional ownership is at 3.00%. The float short is 0.62%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.45. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.70%, and also a return on investment of 2.10%.

The ability for STMicroelectronics NV, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.8, and quick ratio is 2.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.31 and total debt/equity is 0.34. In terms of margins, STMicroelectronics NV has a gross margin of 34.20%, with its operating margin at 1.60%, and STMicroelectronics NV has a profit margin of 0.80%.

The 52 week high is -0.57%, with 126.63% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 16.08% and the 200 day simple moving average is 55.62%.

