Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 45023.86, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has a large market cap size. Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/1/1988. Stryker Corporation is in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Stryker Corporation, is 1448.81, and so far today it has a volume of 398773. Performance year to date since the 2/1/1988 is 31.46%.

To help you determine whether Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.48 and forward P/E is 18.83. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Stryker Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.75. P/S ratio is 4.14 and the P/B ratio is 4.83. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 14.9 and 52.78 respectively.

At the current price Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is trading at, 119.82 (-0.58% today), Stryker Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.41%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 34.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.39, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.84% after growing 180.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 18.50%, and 17.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 373.58, and the number of shares float is 343.39. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 75.20%. The float short is 2.20%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.21. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.70%, and also a return on investment of 12.50%.

The ability for Stryker Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.4, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.72 and total debt/equity is 0.73. In terms of margins, Stryker Corporation has a gross margin of 66.80%, with its operating margin at 19.80%, and Stryker Corporation has a profit margin of 15.20%.

The 52 week high is -2.36%, with 40.14% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.64% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.85%.

