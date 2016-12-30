Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10418.22, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has a large market cap size. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/27/2006. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. is in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., is 962.88, and so far today it has a volume of 346143. Performance year to date since the 1/27/2006 is 0.40%.

To help you determine whether Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.56 and forward P/E is 8.47. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.17. P/S ratio is 0.29 and the P/B ratio is 0.66. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) is trading at, 7.62 (0.00% today), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.41%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.8, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 0.00% after growing *TBA this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 45.40%, and 4.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1367.22, and the number of shares float is *TBA. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is *TBA, with the short ratio at a value of 1.83. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of *TBA.

The ability for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -8.19%, with 52.10% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.61%.

