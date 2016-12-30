Is Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23673.66, Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has a large market cap size. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/23/2000. Sun Life Financial Inc. is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Sun Life Financial Inc., is 482.03, and so far today it has a volume of 251032. Performance year to date since the 3/23/2000 is 26.69%.

To help you determine whether Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.8 and forward P/E is 12.43. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Sun Life Financial Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.11. P/S ratio is 1 and the P/B ratio is 1.63. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.99 and 8.17 respectively.

At the current price Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is trading at, 38.45 (0.87% today), Sun Life Financial Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.29%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 42.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.76, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.65% after growing 24.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 52.10%, and 68.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 621.03, and the number of shares float is 613.31. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 54.40%. The float short is 0.41%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.22. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 10.60%.

The ability for Sun Life Financial Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.27 and total debt/equity is 0.27. In terms of margins, Sun Life Financial Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 10.90%, and Sun Life Financial Inc. has a profit margin of 7.20%.

The 52 week high is -3.00%, with 57.52% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.30% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.29%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.