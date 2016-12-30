Is Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 54920.55, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has a large market cap size. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/1/1993. Suncor Energy Inc. is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Suncor Energy Inc., is 3276.78, and so far today it has a volume of 1034019. Performance year to date since the 12/1/1993 is 30.21%.

To help you determine whether Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 24.71. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Suncor Energy Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.91 and the P/B ratio is 1.67. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 23.87 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is trading at, 32.79 (0.06% today), Suncor Energy Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.64%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.08, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1420.00% after growing -174.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 190.50%, and -1.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1675.94, and the number of shares float is 1663.23. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 68.50%. The float short is 0.59%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.98. Management has seen a return on assets of -2.50%, and also a return on investment of -0.30%.

The ability for Suncor Energy Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.36 and total debt/equity is 0.41. In terms of margins, Suncor Energy Inc. has a gross margin of 60.20%, with its operating margin at -12.70%, and Suncor Energy Inc. has a profit margin of -8.30%.

The 52 week high is -2.96%, with 79.67% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.09% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.32%.

