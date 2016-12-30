Is SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 26832.01, SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has a large market cap size. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/30/1987. SunTrust Banks, Inc. is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for SunTrust Banks, Inc., is 4121.99, and so far today it has a volume of 1136976. Performance year to date since the 12/30/1987 is 30.71%.

To help you determine whether SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.18 and forward P/E is 14.6. PEG perhaps more useful shows that SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.49. P/S ratio is 4.75 and the P/B ratio is 1.17. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1.6 and 53.24 respectively.

At the current price SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) is trading at, 54.87 (0.32% today), SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.90%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 26.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.6, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.02% after growing 10.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -8.80%, and 8.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 490.62, and the number of shares float is 483.39. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 82.80%. The float short is 2.52%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.96. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 12.50%.

The ability for SunTrust Banks, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.51 and total debt/equity is 0.51. In terms of margins, SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 83.70%, and SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a profit margin of 32.40%.

The 52 week high is -2.86%, with 80.80% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.90% and the 200 day simple moving average is 25.54%.

