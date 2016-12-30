Is Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15086.57, Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has a large market cap size. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Symantec Corporation is in the Security Software & Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Symantec Corporation, is 8355.22, and so far today it has a volume of 1862179. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 45.97%.

To help you determine whether Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 14.05. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Symantec Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 4.14 and the P/B ratio is 3.89. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.68 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) is trading at, 23.91 (-1.34% today), Symantec Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.24%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 13.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.4, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 48.58% after growing -882.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -244.30%, and 8.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 622.64, and the number of shares float is 617.87. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 95.70%. The float short is 3.83%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.83. Management has seen a return on assets of 16.90%, and also a return on investment of -12.90%.

The ability for Symantec Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.7 and total debt/equity is 1.86. In terms of margins, Symantec Corporation has a gross margin of 82.00%, with its operating margin at 10.10%, and Symantec Corporation has a profit margin of 60.50%.

The 52 week high is -6.76%, with 65.17% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.30% and the 200 day simple moving average is 11.32%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.