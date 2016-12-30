Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 29882.52, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has a large market cap size. Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/31/2014. Synchrony Financial is in the Credit Services industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Synchrony Financial, is 7454.9, and so far today it has a volume of 1787425. Performance year to date since the 7/31/2014 is 19.78%.

To help you determine whether Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.56 and forward P/E is 11.82. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Synchrony Financial has a value for PEG of 1.85. P/S ratio is 2.08 and the P/B ratio is 2.14. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.2 and 4.48 respectively.

At the current price Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is trading at, 36.21 (0.33% today), Synchrony Financial has a dividend yield of 1.44%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 9.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.66, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.00% after growing -4.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 5.90%, and 11.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 828, and the number of shares float is 823.55. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 93.80%. The float short is 1.21%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.34. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.70%, and also a return on investment of 21.20%.

The ability for Synchrony Financial, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.44 and total debt/equity is 1.44. In terms of margins, Synchrony Financial has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 65.40%, and Synchrony Financial has a profit margin of 15.50%.

The 52 week high is -2.95%, with 57.19% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.65% and the 200 day simple moving average is 23.87%.

