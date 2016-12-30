Is Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 36773.91, Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) has a large market cap size. Syngenta AG (NYSE: SYT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/13/2000. Syngenta AG is in the Agricultural Chemicals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Syngenta AG, is 843.89, and so far today it has a volume of 1018525. Performance year to date since the 11/13/2000 is 3.50%.

To help you determine whether Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.84 and forward P/E is 20.84. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Syngenta AG has a value for PEG of 4.11. P/S ratio is 2.86 and the P/B ratio is 4.62. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) is trading at, 79.1 (-0.24% today), Syngenta AG has a dividend yield of 2.89%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.57, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.91% after growing -17.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -12.90%, and -3.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 463.79, and the number of shares float is 461.05. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.00%, and institutional ownership is at 7.50%. The float short is 0.19%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.02. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 13.10%.

The ability for Syngenta AG, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Syngenta AG has a gross margin of 47.60%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Syngenta AG has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -11.25%, with 17.92% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.19% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.42%.

