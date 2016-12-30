Is Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 30595.51, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has a large market cap size. Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/8/1973. Sysco Corporation is in the Food Wholesale industry and Services sector. Average volume for Sysco Corporation, is 3640.21, and so far today it has a volume of 1004643. Performance year to date since the 5/8/1973 is 40.14%.

To help you determine whether Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.81 and forward P/E is 20.67. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Sysco Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.84. P/S ratio is 0.59 and the P/B ratio is 10.28. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 40.26 and 25.46 respectively.

At the current price Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is trading at, 55.36 (-1.00% today), Sysco Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.36%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 67.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.82, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.45% after growing 42.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 41.90%, and 11.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 547.13, and the number of shares float is 544.75. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 79.20%. The float short is 3.12%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.67. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.70%, and also a return on investment of 12.50%.

The ability for Sysco Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 2.6 and total debt/equity is 2.6. In terms of margins, Sysco Corporation has a gross margin of 18.30%, with its operating margin at 3.70%, and Sysco Corporation has a profit margin of 2.00%.

The 52 week high is -3.00%, with 45.33% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.96% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.77%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.