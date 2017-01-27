Is Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 28901.35, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has a large market cap size. Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/8/1973. Sysco Corporation is in the Food Wholesale industry and Services sector. Average volume for Sysco Corporation, is 3695.98, and so far today it has a volume of 748547. Performance year to date since the 5/8/1973 is -3.65%.

To help you determine whether Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 29.22 and forward P/E is 19.6. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Sysco Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.7. P/S ratio is 0.56 and the P/B ratio is 9.75. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 38.03 and 24.05 respectively.

At the current price Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is trading at, 52.95 (-0.15% today), Sysco Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.49%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 67.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.82, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.45% after growing 42.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 41.90%, and 11.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 545, and the number of shares float is 544.74. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 80.20%. The float short is 2.83%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.17. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.70%, and also a return on investment of 12.50%.

The ability for Sysco Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 2.6 and total debt/equity is 2.6. In terms of margins, Sysco Corporation has a gross margin of 18.30%, with its operating margin at 3.70%, and Sysco Corporation has a profit margin of 2.00%.

The 52 week high is -6.66%, with 39.02% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.69% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.89%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.