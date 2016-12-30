Is T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 47883.7, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has a large market cap size. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/19/2007. T-Mobile US, Inc. is in the Wireless Communications industry and Technology sector. Average volume for T-Mobile US, Inc., is 3926.15, and so far today it has a volume of 1168559. Performance year to date since the 4/19/2007 is 48.39%.

To help you determine whether T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 37.19 and forward P/E is 31.53. PEG perhaps more useful shows that T-Mobile US, Inc. has a value for PEG of 0.91. P/S ratio is 1.36 and the P/B ratio is 2.68. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.95 and 47883.7 respectively.

At the current price T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is trading at, 57.26 (-1.36% today), T-Mobile US, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.56, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 19.93% after growing 172.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 178.90%, and 17.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 824.87, and the number of shares float is 286.76. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 35.10%. The float short is 7.24%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.10%, and also a return on investment of 4.00%.

The ability for T-Mobile US, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.68 and total debt/equity is 1.7. In terms of margins, T-Mobile US, Inc. has a gross margin of 56.90%, with its operating margin at 10.50%, and T-Mobile US, Inc. has a profit margin of 3.70%.

The 52 week high is -3.26%, with 72.31% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.65% and the 200 day simple moving average is 24.79%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.