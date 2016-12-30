Is T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18384.17, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has a large market cap size. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/13/1989. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is in the Asset Management industry and Financial sector. Average volume for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., is 1926.62, and so far today it has a volume of 676074. Performance year to date since the 9/13/1989 is 8.88%.

To help you determine whether T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.02 and forward P/E is 15.27. PEG perhaps more useful shows that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.08. P/S ratio is 4.39 and the P/B ratio is 3.84. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 13.12 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is trading at, 75.09 (-0.60% today), T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.86%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 48.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.44, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.82% after growing 1.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.40%, and 4.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 243.37, and the number of shares float is 234.61. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.70%, and institutional ownership is at 71.00%. The float short is 4.74%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.77. Management has seen a return on assets of 18.00%, and also a return on investment of 23.50%.

The ability for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 37.80%, and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 26.50%.

The 52 week high is -4.21%, with 21.71% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.05% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.