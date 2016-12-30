Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 145449.29, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has a large market cap size. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/9/1997. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, is 6100.78, and so far today it has a volume of 3215025. Performance year to date since the 10/9/1997 is 32.85%.

To help you determine whether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.83 and forward P/E is 13.29. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a value for PEG of 1.06. P/S ratio is 5.26 and the P/B ratio is 3.79. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.95 and 122.3 respectively.

At the current price Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is trading at, 28.71 (-1.44% today), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a dividend yield of 3.23%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 50.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.84, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.93% after growing 16.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 28.40%, and 22.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 4993.11, and the number of shares float is 4064.28. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 20.10%. The float short is 0.47%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.14. Management has seen a return on assets of 17.80%, and also a return on investment of 18.70%.

The ability for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.8, and quick ratio is 2.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.12 and total debt/equity is 0.18. In terms of margins, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a gross margin of 49.10%, with its operating margin at 38.90%, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a profit margin of 34.50%.

The 52 week high is -9.20%, with 45.66% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.15% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.59%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.