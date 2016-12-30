Is Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10106.53, Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has a large market cap size. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/7/2010. Targa Resources Corp. is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Targa Resources Corp., is 2015.11, and so far today it has a volume of 758247. Performance year to date since the 12/7/2010 is 133.29%.

To help you determine whether Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 243.22. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Targa Resources Corp. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.6 and the P/B ratio is 1.79. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 71.63 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is trading at, 56.36 (-0.55% today), Targa Resources Corp. has a dividend yield of 6.42%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.14, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 152.30% after growing -55.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -203.60%, and 1.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 178.34, and the number of shares float is 175.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.10%, and institutional ownership is at 82.30%. The float short is 4.65%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.06. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.50%, and also a return on investment of 1.50%.

The ability for Targa Resources Corp., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.9 and total debt/equity is 0.95. In terms of margins, Targa Resources Corp. has a gross margin of 27.70%, with its operating margin at -0.50%, and Targa Resources Corp. has a profit margin of -1.10%.

The 52 week high is -5.04%, with 325.35% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is 33.13%.

