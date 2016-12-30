Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 40923.55, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has a large market cap size. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. Target Corporation is in the Discount, Variety Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Target Corporation, is 5025.93, and so far today it has a volume of 1450572. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is 3.29%.

To help you determine whether Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.33 and forward P/E is 13.18. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Target Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.21. P/S ratio is 0.58 and the P/B ratio is 3.74. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 33.24 and 19.34 respectively.

At the current price Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is trading at, 72.04 (-0.80% today), Target Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.30%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 41.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.45, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.82% after growing 36.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 39.70%, and -6.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 563.53, and the number of shares float is 559.93. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.11%, and institutional ownership is at 88.00%. The float short is 5.58%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.22. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.60%, and also a return on investment of 15.30%.

The ability for Target Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.2. Long term debt/equity is 1.09 and total debt/equity is 1.16. In terms of margins, Target Corporation has a gross margin of 29.90%, with its operating margin at 8.20%, and Target Corporation has a profit margin of 4.80%.

The 52 week high is -12.30%, with 11.95% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.58% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.54%.

