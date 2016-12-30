Is Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 116268.09, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has a large market cap size. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/27/2004. Tata Motors Limited is in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Tata Motors Limited, is 1064.49, and so far today it has a volume of 477089. Performance year to date since the 9/27/2004 is 16.23%.

To help you determine whether Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.03 and forward P/E is 7.07. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Tata Motors Limited has a value for PEG of 0.52. P/S ratio is 2.76 and the P/B ratio is 1.92. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is trading at, 34.39 (0.44% today), Tata Motors Limited has a dividend yield of 0.03%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.44, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 28.40% after growing 26.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA, and 7.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3395.68, and the number of shares float is 467.47. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 0.52%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.28. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of *TBA.

The ability for Tata Motors Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Tata Motors Limited has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Tata Motors Limited has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -23.22%, with 72.02% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.06% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.51%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.