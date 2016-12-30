Is TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22733.98, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) has a large market cap size. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/4/1997. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and Financial sector. Average volume for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, is 2797.37, and so far today it has a volume of 944009. Performance year to date since the 3/4/1997 is 27.62%.

To help you determine whether TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.59 and forward P/E is 22.33. PEG perhaps more useful shows that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.12. P/S ratio is 6.84 and the P/B ratio is 4.52. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.26 and 22.71 respectively.

At the current price TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) is trading at, 43.55 (0.05% today), TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.65%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 42.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.58, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.46% after growing 6.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -11.30%, and -0.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 522.26, and the number of shares float is 462.74. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 90.20%. The float short is 1.57%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.6. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.10%, and also a return on investment of 13.00%.

The ability for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.36 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 39.60%, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a profit margin of 25.30%.

The 52 week high is -2.77%, with 77.02% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.43% and the 200 day simple moving average is 31.27%.

