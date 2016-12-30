Is TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 24884.56, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has a large market cap size. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/14/2007. TE Connectivity Ltd. is in the Diversified Electronics industry and Technology sector. Average volume for TE Connectivity Ltd., is 1279.78, and so far today it has a volume of 523098. Performance year to date since the 6/14/2007 is 11.00%.

To help you determine whether TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.21 and forward P/E is 14.8. PEG perhaps more useful shows that TE Connectivity Ltd. has a value for PEG of 1.47. P/S ratio is 2.03 and the P/B ratio is 2.95. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 38.46 and 31.7 respectively.

At the current price TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is trading at, 69.18 (-1.24% today), TE Connectivity Ltd. has a dividend yield of 2.11%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 25.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.3, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.46% after growing 74.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 264.50%, and 11.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 355.24, and the number of shares float is 354.45. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 94.20%. The float short is 1.22%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.39. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.10%, and also a return on investment of 21.40%.

The ability for TE Connectivity Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.44 and total debt/equity is 0.48. In terms of margins, TE Connectivity Ltd. has a gross margin of 33.00%, with its operating margin at 15.50%, and TE Connectivity Ltd. has a profit margin of 16.40%.

The 52 week high is -3.75%, with 36.99% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.52% and the 200 day simple moving average is 11.87%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.