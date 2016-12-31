Is Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11712.45, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) has a large market cap size. Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/18/2002. Teck Resources Limited is in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Teck Resources Limited, is 7176.05, and so far today it has a volume of 1678700. Performance year to date since the 7/18/2002 is 429.11%.

To help you determine whether Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 5.55. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Teck Resources Limited has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.99 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is trading at, 20.17 (-0.74% today), Teck Resources Limited has a dividend yield of 0.34%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is *TBA, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 192.80% after growing 278.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA, and 9.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 576.4, and the number of shares float is 467.07. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 6.80%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.42. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of *TBA.

The ability for Teck Resources Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Teck Resources Limited has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Teck Resources Limited has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -24.05%, with 691.91% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -10.09% and the 200 day simple moving average is 30.24%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.