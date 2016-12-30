Is Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17005.02, Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) has a large market cap size. Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE: TI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/9/2003. Telecom Italia S.p.A. is in the Diversified Communication Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Telecom Italia S.p.A., is 238.94, and so far today it has a volume of 47484. Performance year to date since the 10/9/2003 is -29.80%.

To help you determine whether Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.34 and forward P/E is 18.46. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Telecom Italia S.p.A. has a value for PEG of 2.59. P/S ratio is 0.87 and the P/B ratio is 0.69. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.6 and 15.58 respectively.

At the current price Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) is trading at, 8.85 (-0.34% today), Telecom Italia S.p.A. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.51, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 21.46% after growing -184.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 242.20%, and 1.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1914.98, and the number of shares float is 1761.85. The senior management bring insider ownership to 52.10%, and institutional ownership is at 0.90%. The float short is 0.01%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.98. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.80%, and also a return on investment of 4.90%.

The ability for Telecom Italia S.p.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 1.5 and total debt/equity is 1.76. In terms of margins, Telecom Italia S.p.A. has a gross margin of 84.60%, with its operating margin at 18.50%, and Telecom Italia S.p.A. has a profit margin of 10.30%.

The 52 week high is -31.34%, with 27.34% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.90% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.