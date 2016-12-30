Is Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18962.15, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has a large market cap size. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/28/1989. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is in the Communication Equipment industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), is 7908.89, and so far today it has a volume of 2111394. Performance year to date since the 9/28/1989 is -37.42%.

To help you determine whether Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.79 and forward P/E is 16.74. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.76 and the P/B ratio is 1.3. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.06 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is trading at, 5.82 (0.95% today), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a dividend yield of 7.99%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 103.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.34, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.84% after growing 15.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -107.60%, and -13.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3292.04, and the number of shares float is 3019.16. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.90%, and institutional ownership is at 9.80%. The float short is 0.72%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.76. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.70%, and also a return on investment of 9.10%.

The ability for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.14 and total debt/equity is 0.2. In terms of margins, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a gross margin of 33.60%, with its operating margin at 7.60%, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a profit margin of 4.50%.

The 52 week high is -41.02%, with 20.39% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.81% and the 200 day simple moving average is -18.13%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.