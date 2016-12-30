Is Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 21056.72, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has a large market cap size. Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/16/1998. Telefonica Brasil S.A. is in the Wireless Communications industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Telefonica Brasil S.A., is 1959.05, and so far today it has a volume of 719329. Performance year to date since the 11/16/1998 is 56.67%.

To help you determine whether Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.99 and forward P/E is 13.41. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a value for PEG of 9.04. P/S ratio is 1.63 and the P/B ratio is 1.09. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.94 and 34.03 respectively.

At the current price Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) is trading at, 13.31 (-1.52% today), Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a dividend yield of 2.22%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 33.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.71, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 42.17% after growing -47.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.50%, and 1.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1557.45, and the number of shares float is 446.76. The senior management bring insider ownership to 88.00%, and institutional ownership is at 15.90%. The float short is 2.62%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.99. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.90%, and also a return on investment of 5.40%.

The ability for Telefonica Brasil S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.07 and total debt/equity is 0.13. In terms of margins, Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a gross margin of 49.80%, with its operating margin at 14.30%, and Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a profit margin of 9.30%.

The 52 week high is -14.42%, with 79.53% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.50% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.18%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.