Is Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 45598.42, Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has a large market cap size. Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/12/1987. Telefonica, S.A. is in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Telefonica, S.A., is 1734.91, and so far today it has a volume of 1245996. Performance year to date since the 6/12/1987 is -10.13%.

To help you determine whether Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 380.42 and forward P/E is 12.24. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Telefonica, S.A. has a value for PEG of 9.17. P/S ratio is 0.87 and the P/B ratio is 2.5. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 6.99 and 7.38 respectively.

At the current price Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) is trading at, 9.17 (0.47% today), Telefonica, S.A. has a dividend yield of 12.92%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.02, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.24% after growing -94.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 41.10%, and -5.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 4994.35, and the number of shares float is 4135.53. The senior management bring insider ownership to 5.60%, and institutional ownership is at 1.30%. The float short is 0.05%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.27. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.30%, and also a return on investment of 3.20%.

The ability for Telefonica, S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 2.66 and total debt/equity is 3.56. In terms of margins, Telefonica, S.A. has a gross margin of 74.60%, with its operating margin at 6.10%, and Telefonica, S.A. has a profit margin of 0.80%.

The 52 week high is -12.75%, with 14.65% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.42% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.21%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.