Is TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18848.64, TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has a large market cap size. TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/11/1996. TELUS Corporation is in the Wireless Communications industry and Technology sector. Average volume for TELUS Corporation, is 226.23, and so far today it has a volume of 146903. Performance year to date since the 6/11/1996 is 20.35%.

To help you determine whether TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.18 and forward P/E is 11.42. PEG perhaps more useful shows that TELUS Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.5. P/S ratio is 2.01 and the P/B ratio is 3.07. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 61.98 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) is trading at, 31.87 (0.09% today), TELUS Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.56%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 76.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.75, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.06% after growing -0.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.90%, and 2.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 591.98, and the number of shares float is 590.43. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 0.63%, with the short ratio at a value of 16.41. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.20%, and also a return on investment of 6.90%.

The ability for TELUS Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.4 and total debt/equity is 1.52. In terms of margins, TELUS Corporation has a gross margin of 56.10%, with its operating margin at 15.30%, and TELUS Corporation has a profit margin of 11.10%.

The 52 week high is -4.62%, with 36.84% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.18% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.99%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.