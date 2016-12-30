Is Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20663.52, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has a large market cap size. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/16/2002. Tenaris S.A. is in the Metal Fabrication industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Tenaris S.A., is 2831.12, and so far today it has a volume of 1389530. Performance year to date since the 12/16/2002 is 54.45%.

To help you determine whether Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 93.98. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Tenaris S.A. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 4.26 and the P/B ratio is 1.83. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.99 and 649.8 respectively.

At the current price Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is trading at, 35.81 (0.55% today), Tenaris S.A. has a dividend yield of 1.46%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.04, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 330.68% after growing -106.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 104.70%, and -32.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 580.11, and the number of shares float is 232.77. The senior management bring insider ownership to 60.60%, and institutional ownership is at 17.40%. The float short is 6.82%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.61. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.20%, and also a return on investment of -0.60%.

The ability for Tenaris S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3, and quick ratio is 2.1. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0.06. In terms of margins, Tenaris S.A. has a gross margin of 27.10%, with its operating margin at 0.30%, and Tenaris S.A. has a profit margin of -0.50%.

The 52 week high is -1.01%, with 99.47% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 13.18% and the 200 day simple moving average is 28.54%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.