Is Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 33790.63, Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a large market cap size. Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/29/2010. Tesla Motors, Inc. is in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Tesla Motors, Inc., is 4341.68, and so far today it has a volume of 3294557. Performance year to date since the 6/29/2010 is -10.55%.

To help you determine whether Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is *TBA. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Tesla Motors, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 5.7 and the P/B ratio is 11.93. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.96 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is trading at, 212.8 (-0.88% today), Tesla Motors, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -6.53, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 58.10% after growing -193.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 107.80%, and 145.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 157.4, and the number of shares float is 129. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 58.00%. The float short is 27.67%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.22. Management has seen a return on assets of -8.40%, and also a return on investment of -16.50%.

The ability for Tesla Motors, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.92 and total debt/equity is 1.01. In terms of margins, Tesla Motors, Inc. has a gross margin of 23.30%, with its operating margin at -11.10%, and Tesla Motors, Inc. has a profit margin of -14.70%.

The 52 week high is -20.99%, with 50.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.77% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.82%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.