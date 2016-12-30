Is Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10276.23, Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) has a large market cap size. Tesoro Corporation (NYSE: TSO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. Tesoro Corporation is in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Tesoro Corporation, is 2125.07, and so far today it has a volume of 647769. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is -13.70%.

To help you determine whether Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.21 and forward P/E is 14.01. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Tesoro Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.42 and the P/B ratio is 1.9. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.41 and 28.55 respectively.

At the current price Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) is trading at, 87.65 (-1.02% today), Tesoro Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.48%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 34.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.82, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 21.98% after growing 85.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -76.70%, and -15.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 116.05, and the number of shares float is 115.7. The senior management bring insider ownership to 6.17%, and institutional ownership is at 88.10%. The float short is 4.87%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.65. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.20%, and also a return on investment of 20.40%.

The ability for Tesoro Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.85 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Tesoro Corporation has a gross margin of 22.40%, with its operating margin at 6.00%, and Tesoro Corporation has a profit margin of 2.90%.

The 52 week high is -17.60%, with 32.76% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.55% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.70%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.