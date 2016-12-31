Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 36886.03, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has a large market cap size. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, is 9586.24, and so far today it has a volume of 3599221. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is -43.47%.

To help you determine whether Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.84 and forward P/E is 6.62. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a value for PEG of 9.79. P/S ratio is 1.82 and the P/B ratio is 1.12. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 23.55 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is trading at, 36.13 (0.15% today), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a dividend yield of 3.77%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 77.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.73, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.18% after growing -48.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 194.70%, and 15.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1022.34, and the number of shares float is 1014.16. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.70%, and institutional ownership is at 57.20%. The float short is 1.49%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.58. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.40%, and also a return on investment of 5.70%.

The ability for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 1.05 and total debt/equity is 1.17. In terms of margins, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a gross margin of 55.80%, with its operating margin at 15.90%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a profit margin of 7.80%.

The 52 week high is -44.15%, with 4.53% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -6.65% and the 200 day simple moving average is -24.98%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.