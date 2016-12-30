Is Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 73932.74, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has a large market cap size. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Texas Instruments Incorporated is in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Texas Instruments Incorporated, is 5159.23, and so far today it has a volume of 1846593. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 38.92%.

To help you determine whether Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.55 and forward P/E is 21.75. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Texas Instruments Incorporated has a value for PEG of 2.36. P/S ratio is 5.62 and the P/B ratio is 7.23. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 23.57 and 31.58 respectively.

At the current price Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is trading at, 72.91 (-1.67% today), Texas Instruments Incorporated has a dividend yield of 2.70%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 47.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.15, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.85% after growing 9.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 23.80%, and 7.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 997.07, and the number of shares float is 996.81. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 86.70%. The float short is 1.75%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.39. Management has seen a return on assets of 20.10%, and also a return on investment of 21.60%.

The ability for Texas Instruments Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.3, and quick ratio is 2.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.29 and total debt/equity is 0.35. In terms of margins, Texas Instruments Incorporated has a gross margin of 60.70%, with its operating margin at 35.20%, and Texas Instruments Incorporated has a profit margin of 24.40%.

The 52 week high is -3.11%, with 60.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.69% and the 200 day simple moving average is 11.77%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.