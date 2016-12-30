Is Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13143.81, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has a large market cap size. Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/24/1984. Textron Inc. is in the Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Textron Inc., is 1440.03, and so far today it has a volume of 474610. Performance year to date since the 10/24/1984 is 15.87%.

To help you determine whether Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.56 and forward P/E is 16.59. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Textron Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.84. P/S ratio is 0.95 and the P/B ratio is 2.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 22.32 and 36.82 respectively.

At the current price Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is trading at, 48.46 (-0.25% today), Textron Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.16%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 2.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.12, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.20% after growing 16.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 73.60%, and 2.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 270.56, and the number of shares float is 269.48. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 80.60%. The float short is 1.21%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.26. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.50%, and also a return on investment of 10.10%.

The ability for Textron Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.2, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.65 and total debt/equity is 0.68. In terms of margins, Textron Inc. has a gross margin of 17.60%, with its operating margin at 7.60%, and Textron Inc. has a profit margin of 7.00%.

The 52 week high is -2.73%, with 58.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.50% and the 200 day simple moving average is 21.02%.

