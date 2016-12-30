Is The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 27316.47, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has a large market cap size. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/3/1993. The Allstate Corporation is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The Allstate Corporation, is 2349.12, and so far today it has a volume of 776320. Performance year to date since the 6/3/1993 is 21.99%.

To help you determine whether The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.12 and forward P/E is 12.06. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Allstate Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.72. P/S ratio is 0.75 and the P/B ratio is 1.44. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 70.22 and 9.37 respectively.

At the current price The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) is trading at, 74.23 (-0.07% today), The Allstate Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.78%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 34.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 43.05% after growing -19.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -15.40%, and 0.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 367.75, and the number of shares float is 366.55. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 77.20%. The float short is 1.06%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.65. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.30%, and also a return on investment of 9.30%.

The ability for The Allstate Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.27 and total debt/equity is 0.27. In terms of margins, The Allstate Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 6.10%, and The Allstate Corporation has a profit margin of 3.90%.

The 52 week high is -0.72%, with 35.09% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.11% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.03%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.