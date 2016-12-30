Is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 50085.72, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has a large market cap size. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/3/1973. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is in the Asset Management industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, is 6196.51, and so far today it has a volume of 1607812. Performance year to date since the 5/3/1973 is 16.95%.

To help you determine whether The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.02 and forward P/E is 13.55. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.43. P/S ratio is 14.39 and the P/B ratio is 1.39. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.35 and 186.89 respectively.

At the current price The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is trading at, 47.41 (0.15% today), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.61%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 23.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.96, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.67% after growing 25.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 22.00%, and 4.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1058, and the number of shares float is 1047.6. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 81.90%. The float short is 1.52%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.56. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.80%, and also a return on investment of 3.20%.

The ability for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.67 and total debt/equity is 0.67. In terms of margins, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 83.90%, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a profit margin of 91.70%.

The 52 week high is -4.30%, with 49.21% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.53% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.34%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.