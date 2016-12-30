Is The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 67787.67, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has a large market cap size. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/13/1999. The Bank of Nova Scotia is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The Bank of Nova Scotia, is 687.11, and so far today it has a volume of 256441. Performance year to date since the 9/13/1999 is 42.72%.

To help you determine whether The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.05 and forward P/E is 11.02. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Bank of Nova Scotia has a value for PEG of 2.76. P/S ratio is 4.12 and the P/B ratio is 1.73. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.32 and 24.36 respectively.

At the current price The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is trading at, 55.72 (-0.20% today), The Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend yield of 3.95%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 49.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.28, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.83% after growing 1.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.20%, and 9.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1214.18, and the number of shares float is 1207.74. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 65.50%. The float short is 0.75%, with the short ratio at a value of 13.12. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.80%, and also a return on investment of 16.30%.

The ability for The Bank of Nova Scotia, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.14 and total debt/equity is 0.14. In terms of margins, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 53.50%, and The Bank of Nova Scotia has a profit margin of 31.50%.

The 52 week high is -5.51%, with 64.53% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.52% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.88%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.