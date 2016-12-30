Is The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 32307.41, The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has a large market cap size. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/22/2007. The Blackstone Group L.P. is in the Asset Management industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The Blackstone Group L.P., is 4617.19, and so far today it has a volume of 3821759. Performance year to date since the 6/22/2007 is -1.09%.

To help you determine whether The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.46 and forward P/E is 9.6. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Blackstone Group L.P. has a value for PEG of 0.88. P/S ratio is 7.25 and the P/B ratio is 2.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.18 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) is trading at, 26.85 (-1.10% today), The Blackstone Group L.P. has a dividend yield of 6.04%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 138.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.27, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 44.48% after growing -59.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 217.90%, and *TBA for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1189.96, and the number of shares float is 1126.11. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 51.70%. The float short is 0.85%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.08. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.80%, and also a return on investment of 11.00%.

The ability for The Blackstone Group L.P., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.15 and total debt/equity is 1.16. In terms of margins, The Blackstone Group L.P. has a gross margin of 85.90%, with its operating margin at 40.30%, and The Blackstone Group L.P. has a profit margin of 19.60%.

The 52 week high is -11.24%, with 28.20% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.43% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.99%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.