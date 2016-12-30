Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 95873.9, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has a large market cap size. The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1962. The Boeing Company is in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for The Boeing Company, is 3434.46, and so far today it has a volume of 929708. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1962 is 11.32%.

To help you determine whether The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.68 and forward P/E is 16.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Boeing Company has a value for PEG of 2.33. P/S ratio is 1.01 and the P/B ratio is 47.18. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.92 and 17.57 respectively.

At the current price The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is trading at, 155.38 (-0.20% today), The Boeing Company has a dividend yield of 3.65%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 66.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.57, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 31.68% after growing 0.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 45.60%, and -7.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 615.8, and the number of shares float is 615.41. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 73.60%. The float short is 3.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.6. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.70%, and also a return on investment of 33.50%.

The ability for The Boeing Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 4.7 and total debt/equity is 5.01. In terms of margins, The Boeing Company has a gross margin of 13.60%, with its operating margin at 5.10%, and The Boeing Company has a profit margin of 4.50%.

The 52 week high is -2.93%, with 55.88% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.66% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.85%.

